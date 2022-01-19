Avnet (AVT) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, January 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.25 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $5.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.29 billion. Avnet had a net margin of 1.59% and a return on equity of 8.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Avnet to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Avnet alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ AVT opened at $42.09 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $39.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a PE ratio of 13.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.52. Avnet has a 1 year low of $34.82 and a 1 year high of $45.43.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. Avnet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.91%.

AVT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Avnet from $49.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. TheStreet raised shares of Avnet from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Avnet from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Avnet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Avnet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.20.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Avnet by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 1,097 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Avnet during the 3rd quarter valued at about $592,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Avnet during the 3rd quarter valued at about $710,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Avnet by 80.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 484,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,422,000 after purchasing an additional 215,297 shares during the period. 95.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Avnet Company Profile

Avnet, Inc engages in the distribution and sale of electronic components. It operates through the Electronics Components and Farnell segments. The Electronics Components segment markets and sells semiconductors, interconnect, passive and electromechanical devices, and integrated components. The Farnell segment involves in the distribution of electronic components and related products to the electronic system design community utilizing multi-channel sales and marketing resources.

See Also: Rule of 72

Receive News & Ratings for Avnet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avnet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.