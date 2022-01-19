Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX) Shares Purchased by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX) by 54.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 12,800 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Axonics were worth $833,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AXNX. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Axonics by 25.1% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 42,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,664,000 after purchasing an additional 8,436 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Axonics by 32.0% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 66,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,185,000 after purchasing an additional 16,000 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Axonics by 32.8% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 9,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $575,000 after purchasing an additional 2,252 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Axonics by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in Axonics by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 10,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $684,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087 shares in the last quarter. 97.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:AXNX opened at $50.16 on Wednesday. Axonics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.96 and a 52-week high of $79.81. The company has a 50 day moving average of $56.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.91. The company has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.41 and a beta of 0.30.

Axonics (NASDAQ:AXNX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.05. Axonics had a negative net margin of 47.08% and a negative return on equity of 17.83%. The company had revenue of $46.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.39 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.24) earnings per share. Axonics’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Axonics, Inc. will post -1.79 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Axonics from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 7th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Axonics from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Axonics from $78.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Axonics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Axonics from $71.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.57.

In related news, CMO John Woock sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.48, for a total transaction of $302,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Axonics

Axonics, Inc is a medical device company, which engages in developing and commercializing of novel implantable sacral neuromodulation (SNM) devices to treat patients with bladder and bowel dysfunction. Its product Bulkamid, which is a urethral bulking agent used to treat stress urinary incontinence in women.

