Ayala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AYLA) Short Interest Update

Ayala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AYLA) saw a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 55,800 shares, a decline of 30.4% from the December 15th total of 80,200 shares. Currently, 1.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 28,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of Ayala Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ayala Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $107,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Ayala Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $502,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Ayala Pharmaceuticals by 36.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 961,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,905,000 after purchasing an additional 257,246 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Ayala Pharmaceuticals alerts:

AYLA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ayala Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Ayala Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $12.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Maxim Group began coverage on shares of Ayala Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Ayala Pharmaceuticals from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Ayala Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, December 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Ayala Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.14.

Shares of NASDAQ AYLA traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.30. 1,100 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 54,006. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.03. The company has a market capitalization of $101.73 million, a P/E ratio of -2.52 and a beta of -0.16. Ayala Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $6.26 and a 1 year high of $28.68.

Ayala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AYLA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $0.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.82 million. Ayala Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 1,177.26% and a negative return on equity of 91.26%. Research analysts anticipate that Ayala Pharmaceuticals will post -2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Ayala Pharmaceuticals

Ayala Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing small molecule therapeutics for patients suffering from rare and aggressive cancers. The company's lead product candidate is AL101, which is an intravenous injectable small molecule gamma secretase inhibitor (GSI) that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent/metastatic adenoid cystic carcinoma for patients bearing Notch-activating mutations.

See Also: What is the 52-week high/low?



Receive News & Ratings for Ayala Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ayala Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.