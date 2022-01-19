Azuki (AZUKI) Trading Up 21.2% This Week

Azuki (CURRENCY:AZUKI) traded 3.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 19th. In the last week, Azuki has traded up 21.2% against the U.S. dollar. Azuki has a total market cap of $513,489.70 and approximately $22,459.00 worth of Azuki was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Azuki coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0455 or 0.00000108 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002371 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001755 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.46 or 0.00057979 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $27.50 or 0.00065198 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,141.23 or 0.07446489 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $42,083.01 or 0.99760380 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.07 or 0.00066547 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.17 or 0.00007524 BTC.

Azuki Profile

Azuki’s total supply is 11,310,690 coins and its circulating supply is 11,284,984 coins. Azuki’s official Twitter account is @dokidokifinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . Azuki’s official website is dokidoki.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Doki Doki Finance is a DeFi ecosystem project with original code and visuals inspired by Retro Japanese aesthetics. AZUKI is a secondary token created for the up-coming Doki Doki NFT DaPP and full-service NFT platform. “

Buying and Selling Azuki

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Azuki directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Azuki should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Azuki using one of the exchanges listed above.

