B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) Shares Acquired by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO) by 44.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 50,776 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,675 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in B2Gold were worth $173,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BTG. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of B2Gold in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of B2Gold in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new stake in shares of B2Gold in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. BSW Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of B2Gold in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in B2Gold during the 2nd quarter valued at $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on BTG shares. Raymond James lowered their target price on B2Gold from $6.50 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Scotiabank lowered their target price on B2Gold from C$9.00 to C$8.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut B2Gold from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $5.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.68.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN BTG opened at $3.57 on Wednesday. B2Gold Corp. has a 12-month low of $3.30 and a 12-month high of $5.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 4.89 and a quick ratio of 3.54.

B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.01). B2Gold had a net margin of 26.32% and a return on equity of 15.30%. The company had revenue of $510.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $525.40 million. On average, analysts forecast that B2Gold Corp. will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 8th were issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 7th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.48%. B2Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.21%.

About B2Gold

B2Gold Corp. is an exploration company, which engages in the acquisition and development of mineral properties. It operates through the following segments: Fekola Mine, Otjikoto Mine, Masbate Mine, Libertad Mine, and Limon Mine. The company was founded by Mark Anthony Corra, Thomas A. Garagan, Clive Thomas Johnson and Roger Thomas Richer on November 30, 2006 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

