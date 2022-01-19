Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $81.40 Million

Equities analysts expect Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC) to post $81.40 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Banc of California’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $84.10 million and the lowest is $78.70 million. Banc of California reported sales of $68.54 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 18.8%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, January 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Banc of California will report full year sales of $275.25 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $272.60 million to $277.90 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $340.05 million, with estimates ranging from $333.10 million to $347.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Banc of California.

Banc of California (NYSE:BANC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.16. Banc of California had a return on equity of 11.04% and a net margin of 25.70%. The business had revenue of $68.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.48 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages recently commented on BANC. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Banc of California from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Banc of California from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.21.

Shares of BANC stock traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $21.73. 202,715 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 166,965. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.06. Banc of California has a fifty-two week low of $15.40 and a fifty-two week high of $22.09. The company has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.25 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. Banc of California’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.05%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Banc of California by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,074 shares of the bank’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Banc of California by 63.4% during the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 43,990 shares of the bank’s stock worth $772,000 after acquiring an additional 17,064 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Banc of California by 71.5% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 60,080 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,054,000 after acquiring an additional 25,040 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Banc of California by 0.8% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 309,026 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,420,000 after acquiring an additional 2,336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ELCO Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Banc of California during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $250,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.77% of the company’s stock.

About Banc of California

Banc of California, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It offers personal banking, business and commercial banking, real estate banking, and private banking. The company was founded in March 2002 and is headquartered in Santa Ana, CA.

