Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Acquires 18,160 Shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its holdings in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 23.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 95,123 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 18,160 shares during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Square were worth $22,710,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Square by 47.2% during the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 5,716 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,360,000 after purchasing an additional 1,832 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of Square during the second quarter valued at approximately $14,394,000. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Square by 6.7% during the third quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 7,630 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,830,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Square by 4.2% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 15,897 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,813,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Square by 43.7% during the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 30,865 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,403,000 after purchasing an additional 9,385 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.64% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 834 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.49, for a total value of $220,584.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Sivan Whiteley sold 6,668 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.49, for a total value of $1,703,607.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,094 shares of company stock valued at $8,494,506 in the last three months. 15.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SQ shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group started coverage on Square in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America upgraded Square from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $210.00 to $221.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on Square from $295.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Wedbush lowered their price objective on Square from $250.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Square from $240.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Square presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $279.61.

NYSE:SQ opened at $130.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $181.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $228.46. Square, Inc. has a 52-week low of $128.23 and a 52-week high of $289.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.97 billion, a PE ratio of 121.50, a P/E/G ratio of 9.60 and a beta of 2.30.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.26. Square had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 3.21%. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share. Square’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Square, Inc. will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Square Company Profile

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

