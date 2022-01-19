Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Has $109.51 Million Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,500 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 579 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for about 1.7% of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $109,508,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. True Link Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Syverson Strege & Co purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Running Point Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $60,000. 30.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder Capitalg 2014 Lp sold 44,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.14, for a total transaction of $1,726,074.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 17 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,963.30, for a total transaction of $50,376.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 167,696 shares of company stock worth $348,807,448 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GOOG stock opened at $2,725.81 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2,895.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2,825.74. The company has a market cap of $1.81 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.25, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,741.46 and a 12-month high of $3,037.00.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $23.13 by $4.86. The business had revenue of $65.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.35 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 29.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $16.40 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 108.43 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James raised their price target on Alphabet from $3,200.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Alphabet from $3,034.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Alphabet in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3,925.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Alphabet in a research report on Friday, October 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $3,400.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,215.39.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

