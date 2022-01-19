Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Has $26.80 Million Stock Holdings in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its position in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 93.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 187,968 shares of the game software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 90,580 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. owned approximately 0.07% of Electronic Arts worth $26,797,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EA. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Electronic Arts by 122.2% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 147.1% during the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 210 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Electronic Arts during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Electronic Arts during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 36.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 323 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Electronic Arts alerts:

EA stock opened at $133.91 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $37.87 billion, a PE ratio of 49.41 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $130.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $136.89. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 52 week low of $120.08 and a 52 week high of $150.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The game software company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.32. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 18.55% and a net margin of 12.27%. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.03) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 8th were given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 7th. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.09%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on EA shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $177.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $175.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Electronic Arts currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.38.

In other news, CFO Blake J. Jorgensen sold 3,315 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.96, for a total transaction of $437,447.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Laura Miele sold 3,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.19, for a total value of $440,789.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 26,314 shares of company stock worth $3,534,982. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

About Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts, Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Anthem, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

Featured Article: What is a management fee?

Receive News & Ratings for Electronic Arts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electronic Arts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.