Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Has $38.25 Million Stock Holdings in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its holdings in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 128.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 492,875 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 276,767 shares during the quarter. Activision Blizzard makes up about 0.6% of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $38,250,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in Activision Blizzard by 68.5% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Activision Blizzard by 42.9% in the third quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 769.2% in the third quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard in the second quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 413.2% in the third quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Activision Blizzard alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ATVI opened at $82.31 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.90. The company has a market cap of $64.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 5.56, a current ratio of 5.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.40 and a 12-month high of $104.53.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 29.18% and a return on equity of 16.39%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

ATVI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $104.53 to $114.24 in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Activision Blizzard from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Activision Blizzard from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Activision Blizzard from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $106.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.08.

Activision Blizzard Company Profile

Activision Blizzard, Inc engages in the development and publication of interactive entertainment. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing, Blizzard Entertainment and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing segment develops and publishes interactive software products and entertainment content, particularly for the console platform.

Read More: Penny Stocks, Risk and Reward Factors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATVI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI).

Receive News & Ratings for Activision Blizzard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Activision Blizzard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.