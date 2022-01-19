Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Increases Position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its stake in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 114.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 430,355 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 229,496 shares during the period. Alibaba Group accounts for 1.0% of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $63,761,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the second quarter worth $29,000. Community Bank N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the third quarter worth $30,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the third quarter worth $45,000. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000. 21.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on BABA shares. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Alibaba Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $185.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Benchmark lowered their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $245.00 to $235.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. CLSA reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $162.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $220.34.

Alibaba Group stock opened at $128.60 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $348.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.45, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $130.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $159.91. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 52 week low of $108.70 and a 52 week high of $274.29.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The specialty retailer reported $11.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $9.74. The firm had revenue of $200.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.97 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 15.27% and a return on equity of 12.32%. Alibaba Group’s quarterly revenue was up 29.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.32 EPS. Research analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media & Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

