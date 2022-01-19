Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA) Shares Sold by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lowered its position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA) by 15.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 28,510 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 5,022 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria were worth $187,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 31.6% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 7,672 shares of the bank’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,842 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 252.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 10,374 shares of the bank’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 7,427 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 9,888 shares of the bank’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,504 shares during the period. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria stock opened at $6.56 on Wednesday. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $4.53 and a fifty-two week high of $7.26. The firm has a market cap of $43.74 billion, a PE ratio of 8.52 and a beta of 1.56. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.36.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The bank reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria had a return on equity of 8.11% and a net margin of 22.17%. The company had revenue of $6.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.99 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BBVA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research note on Monday, November 1st. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.23.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Profile

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA engages in the traditional banking businesses of retail banking, asset management, private banking, and wholesale banking. It operates through the following segments: Spain, the United States, Mexico, Turkey, South America, and Rest of Eurasia. The Spain segment includes mainly the banking and insurance business that the group carries out in Spain.

