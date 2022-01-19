Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA) Shares Sold by Wrapmanager Inc.

Wrapmanager Inc. reduced its holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA) by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,193 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,299 shares during the quarter. Wrapmanager Inc.’s holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria were worth $344,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BBVA. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 32.9% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 35,686 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 8,840 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 85,700.0% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,870 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 12,855 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 405.0% during the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 213,588 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,326,000 after acquiring an additional 171,293 shares during the period. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria during the second quarter valued at about $77,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 467.5% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 16,168 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 13,319 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BBVA opened at $6.56 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.36. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. has a 52-week low of $4.53 and a 52-week high of $7.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.52 and a beta of 1.56.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 29th. The bank reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.99 billion. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria had a return on equity of 8.11% and a net margin of 22.17%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BBVA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from C$6.20 to C$6.70 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.23.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA engages in the traditional banking businesses of retail banking, asset management, private banking, and wholesale banking. It operates through the following segments: Spain, the United States, Mexico, Turkey, South America, and Rest of Eurasia. The Spain segment includes mainly the banking and insurance business that the group carries out in Spain.

