Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Purchases 4,396 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 197,261 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,396 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $15,514,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in NextEra Energy during the third quarter worth $31,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy in the third quarter worth $44,000. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy in the second quarter worth $52,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy in the second quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy in the third quarter worth $80,000. 75.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have commented on NEE. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $84.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.00.

NYSE:NEE opened at $81.20 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $88.44 and a 200 day moving average of $83.90. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $68.33 and a 52 week high of $93.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $159.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.30.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The utilities provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.03. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 14.40% and a return on equity of 11.07%. The business had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 12,151 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.29, for a total transaction of $1,097,113.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Eric E. Silagy sold 62,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total transaction of $5,435,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 101,448 shares of company stock worth $8,870,498 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL & NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

