BancorpSouth Bank Grows Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

BancorpSouth Bank boosted its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,551 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. BancorpSouth Bank’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $263,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DIS. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 13.1% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 336,111 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $59,078,000 after buying an additional 38,919 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 125.1% during the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 4,194 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $737,000 after buying an additional 2,331 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 2.4% during the second quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 31,053 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $5,458,000 after buying an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 6.8% during the second quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 35,916 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $6,313,000 after buying an additional 2,281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 1.0% during the second quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,931 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,679,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Walt Disney stock opened at $152.27 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $153.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $168.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The Walt Disney Company has a twelve month low of $142.04 and a twelve month high of $203.02. The stock has a market cap of $276.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 139.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.19.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.13). Walt Disney had a return on equity of 4.86% and a net margin of 2.96%. The business had revenue of $18.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.85 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.20) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on Walt Disney in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $225.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Walt Disney from $230.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Walt Disney from $218.00 to $209.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Atlantic Securities lowered Walt Disney from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $219.00 to $172.00 in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $128.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $195.96.

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 2,868 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.89, for a total value of $455,696.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.60, for a total transaction of $1,586,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 38,210 shares of company stock valued at $5,887,223. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

