BancorpSouth Bank Increases Stock Holdings in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

BancorpSouth Bank boosted its position in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,233 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. BancorpSouth Bank’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $649,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TSN. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 133.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,439,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,568,000 after buying an additional 1,393,526 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 67.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,417,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,045,000 after buying an additional 1,372,087 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,511,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,545,539,000 after buying an additional 1,034,894 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Tyson Foods during the 2nd quarter valued at about $67,923,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 3,336.2% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 745,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,881,000 after buying an additional 724,188 shares in the last quarter. 65.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Tyson Foods from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Tyson Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Stephens boosted their price target on Tyson Foods from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Tyson Foods from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Tyson Foods from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Tyson Foods presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.00.

NYSE:TSN opened at $93.72 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.59 and a 1 year high of $94.09. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $80.02. The company has a market cap of $34.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.24, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.84.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.27. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 18.68% and a net margin of 6.48%. The business had revenue of $12.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.81 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 7.19 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Noel W. White sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.01, for a total transaction of $498,060.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robert C. Thurber sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.70, for a total value of $260,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 167,514 shares of company stock worth $14,165,222. Corporate insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

Tyson Foods, Inc engages in the production of processed food. It operates through the following segments: Chicken, Beef, Pork, and Prepared Foods. The Chicken segment refers to domestic operations related to raising and processing live chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, as well as sales from allied products.

