Bank First (NASDAQ:BFC) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Bank First (NASDAQ:BFC) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Bank First had a net margin of 36.65% and a return on equity of 14.96%.
BFC stock opened at $70.78 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $542.60 million, a PE ratio of 11.92 and a beta of 0.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $71.56. Bank First has a 52 week low of $66.02 and a 52 week high of $77.00.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bank First from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th.
Bank First Company Profile
Bank First Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services to individual and business customers. It offers checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, cash management accounts, certificates of deposit, commercial and industrial loans, commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, residential mortgages, consumer loans, credit cards, online banking, telephone banking, and mobile banking.
