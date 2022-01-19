Bank First (NASDAQ:BFC) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Bank First (NASDAQ:BFC) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Bank First had a net margin of 36.65% and a return on equity of 14.96%.

BFC stock opened at $70.78 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $542.60 million, a PE ratio of 11.92 and a beta of 0.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $71.56. Bank First has a 52 week low of $66.02 and a 52 week high of $77.00.

Get Bank First alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bank First from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Bank First by 26.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 772 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Bank First by 7.4% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $555,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Bank First by 9.9% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Bank First by 698.0% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in Bank First by 5.4% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 3,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.20% of the company’s stock.

Bank First Company Profile

Bank First Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services to individual and business customers. It offers checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, cash management accounts, certificates of deposit, commercial and industrial loans, commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, residential mortgages, consumer loans, credit cards, online banking, telephone banking, and mobile banking.

Featured Article: Equity Income

Receive News & Ratings for Bank First Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank First and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.