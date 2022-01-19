Bank Leumi le- Israel B.M. (OTCMKTS:BLMIF) Stock Price Down 3%

Bank Leumi le- Israel B.M. (OTCMKTS:BLMIF) was down 3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $10.67 and last traded at $10.67. Approximately 1,500 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 52% from the average daily volume of 3,131 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.00.

Separately, Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Bank Leumi le- Israel B.M. in a report on Wednesday, November 24th.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.40.

Bank Leumi le-Israel B.M., together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial services in Israel, the United States, the United Kingdom, Romania, and internationally. It operates through Households, Private Banking, Small and Micro Businesses, Mid-Sized Businesses, Corporate, Institutional Entities, and Financial Management segments.

