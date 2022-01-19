Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Holdings Cut by CX Institutional

CX Institutional lowered its holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 4.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,581 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 579 shares during the period. CX Institutional’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $492,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BAC. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Bank of America by 30.5% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 163,776,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,752,497,000 after acquiring an additional 38,319,182 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the second quarter valued at approximately $604,014,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Bank of America by 20.9% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 62,419,894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,573,572,000 after purchasing an additional 10,783,612 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Bank of America by 101.0% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 14,789,784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $636,552,000 after purchasing an additional 7,432,970 shares during the period. Finally, Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the second quarter valued at approximately $157,794,851,000. 70.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Bank of America from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of America currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.88.

In related news, Director Frank P. Bramble sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.22, for a total value of $106,084.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America stock opened at $46.26 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $45.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.39. Bank of America Co. has a 52 week low of $29.57 and a 52 week high of $50.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $378.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.48.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

