Bank of America Cuts SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN) Price Target to $36.00

SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN) had its price objective cut by Bank of America from $43.00 to $36.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

SIBN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SI-BONE from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Truist Financial reduced their price target on SI-BONE from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. JMP Securities reduced their price target on SI-BONE from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of SI-BONE in a research report on Monday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, SI-BONE currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $34.88.

Shares of NASDAQ SIBN opened at $21.58 on Tuesday. SI-BONE has a twelve month low of $18.48 and a twelve month high of $37.21. The company has a quick ratio of 12.04, a current ratio of 12.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market cap of $722.71 million, a P/E ratio of -13.92 and a beta of 1.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $21.19.

SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $22.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.71 million. SI-BONE had a negative net margin of 58.66% and a negative return on equity of 32.49%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.33) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that SI-BONE will post -1.67 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Laura Francis sold 4,849 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.47, for a total transaction of $104,108.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael A. Pisetsky sold 2,030 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.47, for a total value of $43,584.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,713 shares of company stock worth $358,828. Insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SI-BONE in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Webster Bank N. A. bought a new stake in shares of SI-BONE in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of SI-BONE in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of SI-BONE by 52.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 1,343 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of SI-BONE by 126.1% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 3,076 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.72% of the company’s stock.

SI-BONE Company Profile

SI-BONE, Inc engages in the provision of implantable devices used in the surgical treatment of the sacropelvic anatomy. It offers a proprietary minimally invasive surgical implant system, called iFuse, used to fuse the sacroiliac joint to treat sacroiliac joint dysfunction that often causes severe lower back pain.

