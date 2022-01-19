Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) Sets New 52-Week High at $149.15

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) (NYSE:BMO) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$149.15 and last traded at C$149.15, with a volume of 90886 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$147.57.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on BMO shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Bank of Montreal from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from C$154.00 to C$160.00 in a research report on Monday, December 27th. Desjardins raised shares of Bank of Montreal to a “buy” rating and set a C$145.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Cormark increased their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$159.00 to C$166.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. CIBC downgraded shares of Bank of Montreal from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from C$157.00 to C$145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, started coverage on shares of Bank of Montreal in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a C$159.00 target price for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$147.75.

The company has a market capitalization of C$96.31 billion and a PE ratio of 12.83. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$139.01 and a 200 day moving average price of C$131.96.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.33 per share. This is a boost from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. This represents a $5.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 31st. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio is 36.61%.

Bank of Montreal

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

