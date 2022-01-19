Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The bank reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.03, RTT News reports. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 22.75%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share.
BK stock traded down $3.67 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $59.25. 544,047 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,809,187. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.44. Bank of New York Mellon has a 1-year low of $39.46 and a 1-year high of $64.53. The company has a market cap of $48.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.95, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is 34.61%.
Bank of New York Mellon Company Profile
The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Investment Services and Investment and Wealth Management. The Investment Services and Investment segment includes institutional trust and custody fees, broker-dealer services, corporate trust, depositary receipts, and foreign exchange.
