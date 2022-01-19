Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The bank reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.03, RTT News reports. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 22.75%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share.

BK stock traded down $3.67 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $59.25. 544,047 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,809,187. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.44. Bank of New York Mellon has a 1-year low of $39.46 and a 1-year high of $64.53. The company has a market cap of $48.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.95, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is 34.61%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on BK shares. Barclays upped their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $62.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Bank of New York Mellon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $62.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bank of New York Mellon presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.67.

Bank of New York Mellon Company Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Investment Services and Investment and Wealth Management. The Investment Services and Investment segment includes institutional trust and custody fees, broker-dealer services, corporate trust, depositary receipts, and foreign exchange.

