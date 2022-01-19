Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) released its earnings results on Monday. The bank reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.03, RTT News reports. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 22.75% and a return on equity of 9.37%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS.
Shares of BK traded down $3.63 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $59.29. 394,948 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,809,187. Bank of New York Mellon has a 1-year low of $39.46 and a 1-year high of $64.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.96 billion, a PE ratio of 15.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $58.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.44.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 28th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is 34.61%.
Bank of New York Mellon Company Profile
The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Investment Services and Investment and Wealth Management. The Investment Services and Investment segment includes institutional trust and custody fees, broker-dealer services, corporate trust, depositary receipts, and foreign exchange.
