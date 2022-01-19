Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) released its earnings results on Monday. The bank reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.03, RTT News reports. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 22.75% and a return on equity of 9.37%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS.

Shares of BK traded down $3.63 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $59.29. 394,948 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,809,187. Bank of New York Mellon has a 1-year low of $39.46 and a 1-year high of $64.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.96 billion, a PE ratio of 15.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $58.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.44.

Get Bank of New York Mellon alerts:

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 28th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is 34.61%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Bank of New York Mellon from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $56.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Monday, December 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $62.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.67.

Bank of New York Mellon Company Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Investment Services and Investment and Wealth Management. The Investment Services and Investment segment includes institutional trust and custody fees, broker-dealer services, corporate trust, depositary receipts, and foreign exchange.

Recommended Story: Return On Assets

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of New York Mellon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of New York Mellon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.