Banque Pictet & Cie SA Has $26.62 Million Stake in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA increased its stake in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) by 0.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 74,954 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $26,617,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,508,886 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,895,215,000 after acquiring an additional 40,892 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Moody’s by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,172,569 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,967,492,000 after purchasing an additional 179,514 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in Moody’s by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,374,945 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,948,057,000 after purchasing an additional 202,540 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its stake in Moody’s by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 3,104,343 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,102,383,000 after purchasing an additional 322,933 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Moody’s by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,617,497 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $945,735,000 after purchasing an additional 302,285 shares during the period. 90.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MCO stock opened at $344.42 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $386.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $380.43. Moody’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $261.38 and a fifty-two week high of $407.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.17. Moody’s had a return on equity of 99.53% and a net margin of 35.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.69 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Moody’s Co. will post 12.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.22%.

In other news, insider Michael L. West sold 180 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $399.92, for a total value of $71,985.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert Fauber sold 447 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $394.62, for a total value of $176,395.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,390 shares of company stock valued at $556,086 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

MCO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Moody’s from $402.00 to $417.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Moody’s from $414.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Moody’s in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Moody’s from $436.00 to $439.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Moody’s from $428.00 to $430.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $416.27.

About Moody's

Moody’s Corp. engages in the provision of credit ratings, research, tools and analysis to the global capital markets. It operates through the following segments: Moody’s Investors Service (MIS) and Moody’s Analytics (MA). The MIS segment is a credit rating agency, which publishes credit ratings on debt obligations and the entities, including various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities and commercial paper programs.

