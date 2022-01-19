Banque Pictet & Cie SA Purchases 24,636 Shares of Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA raised its stake in Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI) by 12.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 215,775 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,636 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA owned approximately 0.13% of Logitech International worth $19,259,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of LOGI. Achmea Investment Management B.V. raised its holdings in shares of Logitech International by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 106,328 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,491,000 after purchasing an additional 4,193 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its stake in Logitech International by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 125,920 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,209,000 after purchasing an additional 15,595 shares in the last quarter. Pictet North America Advisors SA boosted its holdings in shares of Logitech International by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet North America Advisors SA now owns 96,106 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,578,000 after acquiring an additional 3,951 shares during the last quarter. HAP Trading LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Logitech International by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. HAP Trading LLC now owns 17,233 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,519,000 after acquiring an additional 2,192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in Logitech International by 7.5% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 899,066 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $80,246,000 after buying an additional 62,558 shares in the last quarter. 36.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LOGI stock opened at $80.59 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.41. Logitech International S.A. has a twelve month low of $76.70 and a twelve month high of $140.17. The company has a market capitalization of $13.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.84 and a beta of 0.86.

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The technology company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. Logitech International had a net margin of 16.05% and a return on equity of 43.78%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.75 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Logitech International S.A. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on LOGI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Logitech International in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $91.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Logitech International from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Logitech International from $80.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Logitech International in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $101.00 price objective on shares of Logitech International in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.86.

Logitech International SA is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of peripherals for PCs, tablets, and other digital platforms. Its products include mice, keyboards, presentation remotes, headsets, and speakers. The firm offers solutions for healthy computing, wireless charging, streaming, virtual reality, rom home, schools, healthcare, and software and apps.

