Banque Pictet & Cie SA Purchases 308 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA lifted its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) by 0.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 263,051 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $55,840,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 97.3% in the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 144 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 94.7% in the third quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 146 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Founders Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the third quarter worth $32,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the second quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Honeywell International in the third quarter worth $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.54% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ HON opened at $213.59 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $211.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $219.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $147.04 billion, a PE ratio of 27.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.15. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52 week low of $194.55 and a 52 week high of $236.86.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $8.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.68 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 31.21% and a net margin of 15.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.56 EPS. Research analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.05 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $270.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $229.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $246.00 to $236.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $275.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $245.00 price target for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $237.43.

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

