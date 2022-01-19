Banque Pictet & Cie SA Reduces Position in Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVIR)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA trimmed its stake in Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVIR) by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 438,596 shares of the company’s stock after selling 56,481 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in Atea Pharmaceuticals were worth $15,377,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVIR. FMR LLC increased its stake in Atea Pharmaceuticals by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,410,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,579,000 after purchasing an additional 1,651,735 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals by 309.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,536,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,437,000 after buying an additional 3,429,258 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals by 18.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,136,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,035,000 after buying an additional 645,838 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals by 238.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 961,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,659,000 after buying an additional 677,244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Atea Pharmaceuticals by 1,253.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 789,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,954,000 after purchasing an additional 731,027 shares during the last quarter. 78.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Atea Pharmaceuticals news, Director Polly A. Murphy bought 12,000 shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.57 per share, for a total transaction of $102,840.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 18.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Atea Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $6.90 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.42. Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.89 and a 52 week high of $94.17.

Atea Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVIR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $32.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.20 million. Atea Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 11.89% and a return on equity of 4.27%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.74) EPS. Analysts forecast that Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on AVIR. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. SVB Leerink reissued a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $61.00 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 19th.

Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focused on discovering, developing, and commercializing antiviral therapeutics for patients suffering from viral infections. Its lead product candidate is AT-527, a novel antiviral agent that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with COVID-19.

