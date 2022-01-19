Banque Pictet & Cie SA Sells 12,714 Shares of Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA trimmed its position in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 382,670 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 12,714 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA owned 0.22% of Exact Sciences worth $36,526,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EXAS. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,789,343 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,460,013,000 after buying an additional 1,495,404 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Exact Sciences by 29.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,200,416 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $382,448,000 after purchasing an additional 955,854 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in Exact Sciences by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,679,730 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $446,680,000 after purchasing an additional 936,245 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Exact Sciences by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,410,555 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,915,686,000 after purchasing an additional 307,132 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its position in Exact Sciences by 210.1% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 405,719 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $38,726,000 after purchasing an additional 274,904 shares during the period. 90.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:EXAS opened at $77.42 on Wednesday. Exact Sciences Co. has a one year low of $69.75 and a one year high of $159.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 2.14. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.58 and a beta of 1.22.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The medical research company reported ($0.97) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.89) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $456.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $429.04 million. Exact Sciences had a negative return on equity of 11.53% and a negative net margin of 46.14%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.36) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Exact Sciences Co. will post -3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Kevin T. Conroy sold 16,922 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.88, for a total transaction of $1,588,637.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of Exact Sciences from $160.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Exact Sciences from $160.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on shares of Exact Sciences from $144.00 to $133.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on shares of Exact Sciences from $145.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Exact Sciences from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Exact Sciences has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.23.

Exact Sciences Company Profile

EXACT Sciences Corp. is a molecular diagnostics company, which focuses on the early detection and prevention of colorectal cancer. It developed Cologuard, a screening test for the early detection of colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. The company was founded on February 10, 1995 and is headquartered in Madison, WI.

