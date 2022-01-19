Barclays Cuts THG (LON:THG) Price Target to GBX 440

THG (LON:THG) had its price objective cut by investment analysts at Barclays from GBX 630 ($8.60) to GBX 440 ($6.00) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 168.47% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of THG in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of THG from GBX 236 ($3.22) to GBX 215 ($2.93) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of THG from GBX 715 ($9.76) to GBX 510 ($6.96) and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Liberum Capital reduced their price target on shares of THG from GBX 750 ($10.23) to GBX 700 ($9.55) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 545 ($7.44).

Get THG alerts:

Shares of THG opened at GBX 163.89 ($2.24) on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.25 billion and a PE ratio of -3.33. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 193.71 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 419.15. THG has a fifty-two week low of GBX 163.79 ($2.23) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 763 ($10.41). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.61, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 1.90.

In related news, insider Zillah Byng- Thorne acquired 32,291 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 200 ($2.73) per share, for a total transaction of £64,582 ($88,118.43).

THG Company Profile

THG Holdings plc operates as an online retailer and technology company in the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. The company provides an end-to-end direct-to-consumer e-commerce solution for consumer brand owners under Software as a Service licenses. It is also involved in the manufacture and online retail of nutrition and wellbeing products; manufacture, ownership, and retailing of skincare, haircare, and cosmetics products.

Featured Story: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Receive News & Ratings for THG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for THG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.