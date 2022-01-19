Barclays PLC Buys 403,950 Shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH)

Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) by 211.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 594,806 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 403,950 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals were worth $13,163,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AUPH. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 1,082.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,627,287 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $47,009,000 after purchasing an additional 3,320,601 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 47.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 902,663 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $19,976,000 after purchasing an additional 291,672 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $17,728,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 3.2% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 788,283 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $10,216,000 after purchasing an additional 24,462 shares during the period. Finally, DG Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 8.5% during the second quarter. DG Capital Management LLC now owns 641,154 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,309,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Aurinia Pharmaceuticals alerts:

In other news, insider Neil Solomons sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.64, for a total transaction of $1,423,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jill Leversage purchased 1,600 shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $20.04 per share, with a total value of $32,064.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 265,000 shares of company stock valued at $7,960,200. 3.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Oppenheimer raised Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Friday, December 10th. HC Wainwright raised their price target on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. SVB Leerink raised their price target on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Bloom Burton began coverage on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, October 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Aurinia Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.83.

AUPH opened at $18.57 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.74. The company has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.35 and a beta of 0.70. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.72 and a 12-month high of $33.97.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $14.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.70 million. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 44.22% and a negative net margin of 215.58%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.28) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Aurinia Pharmaceuticals

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies to treat various diseases with unmet medical need in Japan and China. The company offers LUPKYNIS for the treatment of adult patients with active lupus nephritis. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd.

See Also: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AUPH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP).

Receive News & Ratings for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.