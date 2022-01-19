Barclays PLC Decreases Stock Position in Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH)

Barclays PLC cut its stake in Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH) by 9.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 137,062 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,763 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Syneos Health were worth $11,990,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Syneos Health by 15.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,347,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,044,000 after purchasing an additional 567,567 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in Syneos Health by 13.4% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 34,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,030,000 after buying an additional 4,081 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its stake in Syneos Health by 148.8% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 380,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,296,000 after buying an additional 227,615 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in Syneos Health in the third quarter valued at $341,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. raised its stake in Syneos Health by 34.7% in the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 13,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after buying an additional 3,386 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.03% of the company’s stock.

In other Syneos Health news, Director Linda S. Harty sold 4,122 shares of Syneos Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.02, for a total value of $399,916.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Jonathan Olefson sold 1,889 shares of Syneos Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.95, for a total value of $190,694.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,104 shares of company stock worth $599,818 in the last 90 days. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup cut Syneos Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $115.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Barclays upgraded Syneos Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $98.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Syneos Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Syneos Health from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on Syneos Health from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Syneos Health presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.57.

Shares of SYNH stock opened at $86.09 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.93 billion, a PE ratio of 36.02 and a beta of 1.76. Syneos Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $69.53 and a 52-week high of $104.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $98.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. Syneos Health had a return on equity of 11.71% and a net margin of 5.04%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. Analysts expect that Syneos Health, Inc. will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Syneos Health Company Profile

Syneos Health, Inc provides outsourced clinical development and commercialization services to biopharmaceutical companies. It operates through the following business segments: Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers clinical development services spanning Phase I to Phase IV, including global studies, as well as unbundled service offerings such as clinical monitoring, investigator recruitment, patient recruitment, data management, and study startup to assist customers with their drug development process.

