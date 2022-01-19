Barclays PLC Grows Position in Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH)

Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH) by 56.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 126,200 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,401 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Meritage Homes were worth $12,242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTH. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Meritage Homes during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Meritage Homes by 128.4% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 482 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Meritage Homes by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,055 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Meritage Homes in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $106,000. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Meritage Homes by 53.8% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.36% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP C Timothy White sold 13,054 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.08, for a total value of $1,436,984.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Steven J. Hilton sold 61,913 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.52, for a total value of $7,461,754.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 120,054 shares of company stock valued at $14,275,963. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MTH opened at $108.53 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $108.00. The firm has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a PE ratio of 6.38 and a beta of 1.69. Meritage Homes Co. has a twelve month low of $79.00 and a twelve month high of $125.01.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $5.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.45 by $0.80. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. Meritage Homes had a return on equity of 25.40% and a net margin of 12.91%. Meritage Homes’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.84 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Meritage Homes Co. will post 19.15 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on MTH shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Meritage Homes from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $158.00 to $143.00 in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Meritage Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Zelman & Associates upgraded Meritage Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Wedbush started coverage on Meritage Homes in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $157.00 target price for the company. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on Meritage Homes from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $124.33.

Meritage Homes Company Profile

Meritage Homes Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the development and sale of residential properties. It operates through two segments: Homebuilding and Financial Services. The Homebuilding segment acquires constructs and markets single-detached houses. The Financial Services segment includes the operations of the company’s subsidiary, Carefree Title.

