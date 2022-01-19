Barclays PLC Grows Stock Holdings in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G)

Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 255,817 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 36,661 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Genpact were worth $12,153,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in Genpact by 284.2% in the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 826 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Genpact by 1,065.5% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,317 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 1,204 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Genpact by 987.9% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,252 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 2,045 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Genpact in the second quarter valued at $109,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Genpact in the second quarter valued at $127,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.90% of the company’s stock.

In other Genpact news, SVP Balkrishan Kalra sold 5,000 shares of Genpact stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.73, for a total value of $253,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Heather White sold 15,204 shares of Genpact stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.15, for a total value of $792,888.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Genpact from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Genpact from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Genpact presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.80.

G opened at $51.12 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58. Genpact Limited has a one year low of $38.28 and a one year high of $54.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.41.

Genpact (NYSE:G) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The business services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Genpact had a return on equity of 24.89% and a net margin of 9.52%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Genpact Limited will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Genpact Company Profile

Genpact Ltd. engages in the business process management, outsourcing, shared services and information outsourcing. The company operates through the following segments: Banking, Capital Markets and Insurance (BCMI), Consumer Goods, Retail, Life Sciences, and Healthcare (CGRLH) and High Tech, Manufacturing, and Services (HMS).

