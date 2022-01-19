Barclays PLC Has $12.60 Million Position in AECOM (NYSE:ACM)

Barclays PLC raised its stake in AECOM (NYSE:ACM) by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 199,452 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 16,478 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in AECOM were worth $12,596,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in AECOM by 473.1% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 533 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of AECOM by 44.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 585 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in AECOM by 182.9% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 594 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in AECOM in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in AECOM in the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays raised their price objective on AECOM from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on AECOM from $78.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on AECOM from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on AECOM from $100.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised AECOM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.67.

Shares of ACM stock opened at $72.66 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $10.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.10, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.49. The business’s fifty day moving average is $73.74 and its 200 day moving average is $67.77. AECOM has a twelve month low of $49.34 and a twelve month high of $78.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The construction company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.04. AECOM had a return on equity of 14.55% and a net margin of 1.30%. The company had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that AECOM will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 5th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 4th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. AECOM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.28%.

AECOM declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, September 23rd that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the construction company to purchase up to 10.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, Director Daniel R. Tishman sold 29,792 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total value of $2,055,648.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

AECOM Profile

AECOM engages in the design, build, finance and operation of infrastructure assets for governments, businesses and organizations. It operates through the following segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The Americas segment engages in planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design and construction management services to commercial and government clients in the United States, Canada and Latin America in major end markets such as transportation, water, government, facilities, environmental and energy.

