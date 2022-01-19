Barclays PLC Lowers Holdings in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD)

Barclays PLC reduced its position in shares of Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 39,216 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,977 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Lithia Motors were worth $12,433,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LAD. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Lithia Motors by 6,081.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 205,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,022,000 after buying an additional 201,780 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Lithia Motors by 14.4% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 652 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in shares of Lithia Motors by 164.5% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 35,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,322,000 after buying an additional 22,300 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Lithia Motors by 64.9% during the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 3,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,041,000 after buying an additional 1,192 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Lithia Motors by 330.0% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 86 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LAD stock opened at $310.25 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $295.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $325.45. The firm has a market cap of $9.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.21, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.67. Lithia Motors, Inc. has a 1 year low of $274.03 and a 1 year high of $417.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 1.41.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $11.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.30 by $1.91. The company had revenue of $6.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.75 billion. Lithia Motors had a return on equity of 26.99% and a net margin of 4.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 70.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $6.89 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Lithia Motors, Inc. will post 38.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. Lithia Motors’s payout ratio is 4.16%.

In other Lithia Motors news, Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 270 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.53, for a total transaction of $74,933.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

LAD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Lithia Motors from $335.00 to $303.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lithia Motors from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $324.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Lithia Motors in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $345.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Lithia Motors in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lithia Motors presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $401.29.

About Lithia Motors

Lithia Motors, Inc engages in the operation of automotive franchises and retail of new and used vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import and Luxury. The Domestic segment comprises of retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by Chrysler, General Motors, and Ford.

