Barclays PLC Purchases 124,725 Shares of Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC)

Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) by 20.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 724,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 124,725 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Manulife Financial were worth $13,934,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Manulife Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its position in Manulife Financial by 126.8% during the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 1,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in Manulife Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC raised its position in Manulife Financial by 41.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 1,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carderock Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Manulife Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. 46.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Manulife Financial alerts:

Shares of MFC stock opened at $20.81 on Wednesday. Manulife Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $17.66 and a 1-year high of $22.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $19.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.47. The company has a market cap of $40.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.33.

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $12.69 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Manulife Financial Co. will post 2.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.226 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. This is an increase from Manulife Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Manulife Financial’s payout ratio is presently 38.01%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on MFC shares. CIBC lowered Manulife Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “sector underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. TD Securities boosted their price target on Manulife Financial from C$36.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Manulife Financial from C$27.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Manulife Financial from C$28.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Manulife Financial from C$26.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.50.

Manulife Financial Company Profile

Manulife Financial Corp. engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Asia, Canada, U.S., Global Wealth and Asset Management, and Corporate and Other. The Asia segment refers to insurance and insurance-based wealth accumulation products in Asia. The Canada segment offers insurance-based wealth accumulation products and banking services in Canada.

Recommended Story: What is a Buy-Side Analyst?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC).

Receive News & Ratings for Manulife Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manulife Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.