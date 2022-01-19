Barclays PLC Sells 6,432 Shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII)

Barclays PLC cut its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 74,857 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 6,432 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries were worth $14,452,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HII. People s United Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 1,064 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 4,620 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $892,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Associated Banc Corp boosted its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 1,335 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. ING Groep NV boosted its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 3,370 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $651,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 42.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 303 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.78% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Jennifer R. Boykin sold 275 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.29, for a total value of $50,954.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on HII. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 10th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Huntington Ingalls Industries in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $225.00 target price for the company. Barclays dropped their price objective on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $230.00 to $212.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Bank of America cut Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $240.00 to $215.00 in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $217.20.

NYSE HII opened at $195.57 on Wednesday. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $156.36 and a fifty-two week high of $224.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $187.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $197.17. The stock has a market cap of $7.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 1.02.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The aerospace company reported $3.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.52. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a return on equity of 29.50% and a net margin of 7.01%. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.45 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 13.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 26th were given a $1.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. This is a positive change from Huntington Ingalls Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.30%.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Profile

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in the shipbuilding business. It operates through the following business segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Technical Solutions. The Ingalls segment develops and constructs non-nuclear ships, assault ships, and surface combatants. The Newport News segment designs, builds, and maintains nuclear-powered ships which include aircraft carriers and submarines.

