Barclays Reiterates “Overweight” Rating for Royal Dutch Shell (LON:RDSB)

Barclays reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Royal Dutch Shell (LON:RDSB) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Barclays currently has a GBX 3,000 ($40.93) price objective on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on Royal Dutch Shell from GBX 2,150 ($29.34) to GBX 2,100 ($28.65) and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 2,500 ($34.11) price target on Royal Dutch Shell in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating and issued a GBX 2,136 ($29.14) price target on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 2,200 ($30.02) target price on Royal Dutch Shell in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Finally, UBS Group set a GBX 2,125 ($28.99) target price on Royal Dutch Shell in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Royal Dutch Shell presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 2,319.45 ($31.65).

Get Royal Dutch Shell alerts:

LON:RDSB opened at GBX 1,873.80 ($25.57) on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of £144.06 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.49. Royal Dutch Shell has a one year low of GBX 1,227 ($16.74) and a one year high of GBX 1,892.40 ($25.82). The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,667.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1,571.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.23, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.26.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 11th were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.99%. Royal Dutch Shell’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.69%.

Royal Dutch Shell Company Profile

Royal Dutch Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company worldwide. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Oil Products, Chemicals segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

Further Reading: Upside/Downside Explanation

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Dutch Shell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Dutch Shell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.