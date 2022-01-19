Barclays Trims PowerSchool (NYSE:PWSC) Target Price to $20.00

PowerSchool (NYSE:PWSC) had its price objective reduced by investment analysts at Barclays from $33.00 to $20.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price target points to a potential upside of 56.86% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on PowerSchool from $36.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PowerSchool from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on PowerSchool from $38.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on PowerSchool in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They set a “sell” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PowerSchool has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.00.

PowerSchool stock opened at $12.75 on Wednesday. PowerSchool has a twelve month low of $12.57 and a twelve month high of $36.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $18.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

PowerSchool (NYSE:PWSC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $148.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.93 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that PowerSchool will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in PowerSchool in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in PowerSchool in the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in PowerSchool in the third quarter worth approximately $137,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in PowerSchool in the third quarter worth approximately $139,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PowerSchool during the 3rd quarter valued at $178,000. 62.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PowerSchool Company Profile

PowerSchool Holdings Inc is a provider of cloud-based software for K-12 education principally in North America. PowerSchool Holdings Inc is based in FOLSOM, Calif.

