Bark & Co (NYSE:BARK) Short Interest Update

Bark & Co (NYSE:BARK) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,800,000 shares, a growth of 22.0% from the December 15th total of 12,950,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,580,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.1 days. Currently, 21.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

In related news, insider Mike Novotny sold 559,056 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.42, for a total value of $3,589,139.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Get Bark & Co alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BARK. Hood River Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bark & Co in the third quarter worth about $14,554,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bark & Co in the third quarter worth about $4,629,000. LMR Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Bark & Co in the second quarter worth about $738,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Bark & Co during the 3rd quarter worth about $433,000. Finally, Cpwm LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bark & Co during the 2nd quarter worth about $356,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.49% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Bark & Co from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Bark & Co from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bark & Co currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.90.

Shares of BARK stock opened at $3.81 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.75. Bark & Co has a 12 month low of $3.37 and a 12 month high of $17.25.

Bark & Co (NYSE:BARK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $120.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.70 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Bark & Co will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bark & Co Company Profile

Bark & Co engages in the production of natural treats and toys for dogs. It also operates a store that sells toys and treats; provides a BarkPost, a media outlet for all things dog; and offers BarkLive, which hosts events, such as dog-jogs, yappy hours in biergartens, and more for dogs and their parents.

Further Reading: Insider Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Bark & Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bark & Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.