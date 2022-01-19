Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAMXF) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAMXF) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE AG is a multi-brand automobile manufacturer that focuses on the premium segments of the worldwide automobile and motorcycle markets. It has three brands: BMW, MINI and Rolls-Royce. The Company’s BMW automobile range includes the 1 Series, a sports hatchback; the 3 Series, including sedan, touring, coupe and convertible models; the 5 Series, available in sedan and touring models; the 6 Series, available as a coupe or convertible; the 7 Series large sedan; the Z4 roadster and coupe; the sports utility vehicles, X3, X5 and X6 and M models, such as M3, M5 and M6. A variety of motorcycles are also available under the BMW brand. “

Get Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on BAMXF. Kepler Capital Markets cut shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft to a “sell” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Norddeutsche Landesbank raised shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price target for the company in a research note on Sunday, October 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BAMXF opened at $112.80 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $103.24 and a 200 day moving average of $99.58. The stock has a market cap of $67.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 1.14. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has a 12 month low of $83.60 and a 12 month high of $116.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAMXF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $4.59 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $32.39 billion during the quarter. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft had a net margin of 10.57% and a return on equity of 17.83%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft will post 20.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft

Bayerische Motoren Werke AG engages in the manufacture and sale of automobiles and motorcycles. It operates through the following business segments: Automotive, Motorcycles, Financial Services, and Other Entities. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells cars and off-road vehicles, under the following brands: BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce, as well as spare parts and accessories.

Featured Story: Non-Fungible Token (NFT) Explained

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (BAMXF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.