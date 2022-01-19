Benchmark Metals Inc (OTCMKTS:BNCHF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Benchmark Metals Inc (OTCMKTS:BNCHF) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,200 shares, a decline of 25.8% from the December 15th total of 9,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 16,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.
OTCMKTS BNCHF opened at $0.87 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.83. Benchmark Metals has a 1 year low of $0.74 and a 1 year high of $1.36.
About Benchmark Metals
