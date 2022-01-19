Berenberg Bank Boosts Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) Price Target to GBX 5,700

Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) had its price objective raised by Berenberg Bank from GBX 5,500 ($75.04) to GBX 5,700 ($77.77) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

RIO has been the subject of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 5,800 ($79.14) price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 5,400 ($73.68) price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 5,300 ($72.32) price target on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 5,310 ($72.45) price target on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, UBS Group set a GBX 3,900 ($53.21) price target on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 5,155.38 ($70.34).

Get Rio Tinto Group alerts:

Shares of LON RIO opened at GBX 5,487 ($74.87) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.22. Rio Tinto Group has a 12 month low of GBX 4,354 ($59.41) and a 12 month high of GBX 6,876.26 ($93.82). The firm has a market capitalization of £88.85 billion and a PE ratio of 6.40. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 4,832.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 5,166.69.

In other Rio Tinto Group news, insider Peter Cunningham sold 717 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 4,596 ($62.71), for a total transaction of £32,953.32 ($44,962.91).

Rio Tinto Group Company Profile

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

Further Reading: Are sell-side analysts objective?

Receive News & Ratings for Rio Tinto Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rio Tinto Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.