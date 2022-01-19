Berenberg Bank Reaffirms “Hold” Rating for Cineworld Group (LON:CINE)

Cineworld Group (LON:CINE)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 85 ($1.16) price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target indicates a potential upside of 101.09% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 115 ($1.57) price target on shares of Cineworld Group in a research report on Monday, November 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cineworld Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 83.17 ($1.13).

Shares of CINE opened at GBX 42.27 ($0.58) on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 44.73 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 60.25. Cineworld Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 27.06 ($0.37) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 124.85 ($1.70). The stock has a market capitalization of £580.36 million and a PE ratio of -0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3,825.90, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.32.

Cineworld Group plc engages in the cinema business. It is also involved in financing, retail, cinema property leasing, property, ticket booking, film distribution, advertising, general partner, and gift promotion activities. The company operates its cinema sites under the Regal, United Artists, Edwards theatres, Cineworld, Picturehouse, Cinema City, Yes Planet, and Rav-Chen brands.

