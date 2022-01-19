Berkshire Hills Bancorp (BHLB) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, January 20th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.42 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The savings and loans company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.92. The company had revenue of $145.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.94 million. Berkshire Hills Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.60% and a net margin of 23.12%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Berkshire Hills Bancorp to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Berkshire Hills Bancorp alerts:

Shares of BHLB stock opened at $30.71 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $28.53 and a 200 day moving average of $27.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.35 and a beta of 1.14. Berkshire Hills Bancorp has a twelve month low of $16.35 and a twelve month high of $31.45.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 11th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. Berkshire Hills Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.87%.

In other Berkshire Hills Bancorp news, EVP Jason T. White sold 5,280 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.04, for a total value of $148,051.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BHLB. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 88.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 250,768 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $6,874,000 after acquiring an additional 117,406 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp in the third quarter worth approximately $1,540,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 8.9% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 24,017 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $648,000 after buying an additional 1,960 shares in the last quarter. 78.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BHLB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Berkshire Hills Bancorp from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 27th. Finally, TheStreet raised Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Berkshire Hills Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.60.

About Berkshire Hills Bancorp

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Berkshire Bank and Berkshire Insurance Group, Inc The firm offers deposit, lending, insurance, and wealth management products to retail and commercial customers in its market areas. It aims to expand and deepen market share and wallet share through organic growth and acquisition strategies.

See Also: What is the Bid-Ask Spread?

Receive News & Ratings for Berkshire Hills Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berkshire Hills Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.