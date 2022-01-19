Berry Data (BRY) Price Hits $0.55

Berry Data (CURRENCY:BRY) traded up 0.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 19th. Berry Data has a market capitalization of $1.10 million and approximately $136,618.00 worth of Berry Data was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Berry Data has traded 6% lower against the dollar. One Berry Data coin can currently be bought for about $0.55 or 0.00001315 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Berry Data alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002389 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001767 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $24.28 or 0.00057971 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.03 or 0.00064549 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,115.68 or 0.07439896 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $41,910.69 or 1.00078164 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $28.06 or 0.00067011 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.18 or 0.00007586 BTC.

Berry Data Coin Profile

Berry Data’s total supply is 7,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,000,000 coins. Berry Data’s official Twitter account is @berry_data

According to CryptoCompare, “Berry Data is a community-veriﬁed price oracle on BSC (Binance Smart Chain). Berry Data is designed to provide a trustless and decentralized alternative for off-chain data. Also, it provides the infrastructure for decentralized applications to query off-chain data by properly incentivizing miners to provide data. “

Buying and Selling Berry Data

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Berry Data directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Berry Data should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Berry Data using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Berry Data Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Berry Data and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.