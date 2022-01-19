Biomea Fusion, Inc. (NASDAQ:BMEA) CFO Buys $86,800.00 in Stock

Biomea Fusion, Inc. (NASDAQ:BMEA) CFO Franco Valle bought 10,000 shares of Biomea Fusion stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.68 per share, for a total transaction of $86,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ BMEA traded down $1.65 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $7.38. The stock had a trading volume of 220,210 shares, compared to its average volume of 196,992. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.31. Biomea Fusion, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.00 and a 52-week high of $22.22.

Biomea Fusion (NASDAQ:BMEA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.03). Analysts forecast that Biomea Fusion, Inc. will post -1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Biomea Fusion in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Biomea Fusion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Biomea Fusion in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.00.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Biomea Fusion in the second quarter worth approximately $222,000. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new position in Biomea Fusion in the second quarter worth approximately $156,000. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in Biomea Fusion in the second quarter worth approximately $3,190,000. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in Biomea Fusion in the second quarter worth approximately $3,122,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Biomea Fusion during the second quarter worth $1,093,000. 59.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Biomea Fusion

Biomea Fusion, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of irreversible small molecules to treat patients with genetically defined cancers. Its lead product candidate is BMF-219, an orally bioavailable, potent, and selective irreversible inhibitor of MENIN, a transcriptional regulator in oncogenic signaling in multiple cancers.

