BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) Price Target Lowered to $284.00 at Morgan Stanley

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) had its price objective lowered by Morgan Stanley from $294.00 to $284.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BioNTech from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $265.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $299.00 target price on shares of BioNTech in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Bryan, Garnier & Co set a $359.00 target price on shares of BioNTech in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $230.00 target price on shares of BioNTech in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of BioNTech from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $277.27.

BNTX stock opened at $169.23 on Tuesday. BioNTech has a 52 week low of $90.29 and a 52 week high of $464.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $265.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $289.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.88 and a beta of -1.37.

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $12.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $10.54 by $1.81. BioNTech had a net margin of 54.34% and a return on equity of 166.48%. The business had revenue of $6.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.03) earnings per share. BioNTech’s quarterly revenue was up 8918.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that BioNTech will post 39.23 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in BioNTech during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of BioNTech in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of BioNTech in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of BioNTech by 266.7% in the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of BioNTech in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. 15.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BioNTech

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is involved in the developing of FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase I clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase I/II trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 that is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; BNT115 in a Phase I trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116 for non-small cell lung cancer.It also develops neoantigen specific immunotherapies, such as Autogene cevumeran (BNT122), which is in Phase II clinical trial for first-line melanoma, as well as in Phase I clinical trial to treat multiple solid tumors; mRNA intratumoral immunotherapy comprising SAR441000 that is in Phase I clinical trial for solid tumors; and BNT141 and BNT142 to treat multiple solid tumors.

