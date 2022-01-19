BioPassport Token (BIOT) 1-Day Volume Tops $12.78 Million

BioPassport Token (CURRENCY:BIOT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 18th. Over the last week, BioPassport Token has traded 16.1% lower against the dollar. One BioPassport Token coin can now be bought for about $0.0887 or 0.00000209 BTC on major exchanges. BioPassport Token has a market cap of $155.75 million and approximately $12.78 million worth of BioPassport Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00005007 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002359 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001053 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $23.02 or 0.00054280 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002358 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00006955 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

BioPassport Token Profile

BioPassport Token is a coin. BioPassport Token’s total supply is 8,800,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,755,103,460 coins. BioPassport Token’s official Twitter account is @Biopassport1

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in Singapoure, BioPassport is committed to help make healthcare a personal component of our daily lives. This starts with a “health passport” platform that houses a patient's DPHR, or decentralized personal health record built around DID (decentralized identity) technology. “

