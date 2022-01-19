BitcoinPoS (BPS) Trading Up 0.2% Over Last Week

BitcoinPoS (CURRENCY:BPS) traded 2.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 18th. One BitcoinPoS coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0602 or 0.00000142 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, BitcoinPoS has traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar. BitcoinPoS has a market cap of $306,788.93 and approximately $4,739.00 worth of BitcoinPoS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001205 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded 19.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001497 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded up 25.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001955 BTC.

Tokes (TKS) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000038 BTC.

TurtleNetwork (TN) traded down 24.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Sierracoin (SIERRA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $8,997.56 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Affil Coin (AC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00010805 BTC.

BitcoinPoS Profile

BitcoinPoS (BPS) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. BitcoinPoS’s total supply is 5,311,674 coins and its circulating supply is 5,100,220 coins. BitcoinPoS’s official Twitter account is @Bitcoin_PoS_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. BitcoinPoS’s official message board is medium.com/@bitcoin_pos. BitcoinPoS’s official website is www.bitcoinpos.net.

According to CryptoCompare, “BitcoinPoS is a new peer-to-peer payment network that is powered by its users with no central authority or middlemen. BitcoinPoS is not a fork from Bitcoin Network! It's a scalable, fast, permissionless, decentralized cryptocurrency that requires no trusted third parties and no central bank. “

BitcoinPoS Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitcoinPoS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitcoinPoS should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitcoinPoS using one of the exchanges listed above.

